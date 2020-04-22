Court issues arrest warrant for blogger Cyprian Nyakundi via social media

A Nairobi court has issued a warrant of arrest against controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi via social media.

The warrant of arrest was issued on Tuesday by a Milimani magistrate and shared in Twitter after Nyakundi failed to present himself in court to plead to charges of publishing false information.

He is accused of publishing fake information on social media, where he alleged that a high-ranking Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official had died of Covid-19 disease.

Nyakundi was apprehended on March 24, 2020 over a post he made on social media on the coronavirus disease and was released on bond pending plea taking.

DCI detectives from the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office moved to court on Monday seeking an arrest warrant against Nyakundi for skipping court session.

MISINFORMATION

On Tuesday, the magistrate granted the request and issued an arrest warrant against the blogger.

“The order follows a case of Publication of False Information Contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act filed against him by a complainant. Mr Nyakundi is hereby ordered to present himself at the said office or at his nearest Police station immediately,” the magistrate said.

The issuance of the warrant of arrest for the blogger via social media comes in the wake of a directive by the Judiciary to all its staff to work from home in an effort to protect them and the entire justice fraternity from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the police have heightened a crack down on misinformation on social media.