Court employee arrested with Sh50k bribe from defilement suspect’s brother

Tharaka Nithi court employee was on Wednesday arrested by undercover detectives from Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC).

Moses Gitonga Mucheke, who is based at Marimanti Law Courts in Tharaka Nithi County, was arrested while soliciting and receiving a bribe of Sh50,000 from a man whose brother is facing a charge of defilement in court.

The court clerk had promised to influence the outcome of the court ruling in favour of the accused.

The court ruling was scheduled for today (Wednesday).

Upon arresting Mucheke, the detectives took him to EACC offices in Isiolo for further investigations.

The last time the anti-graft agency arrested a court employee for soliciting bride was in 2017 at Karatina Law Court.

The two court employee, according to the anti-graft agency are alleged to have demanded the Sh 25,000 by promising the suspect that they would facilitate the withdrawal of the case.

In December 2016, a senior support staff at Mukurweini Law Courts was arraigned in court after he was accused of soliciting a bribe of Sh1,500.

Josphat Gitonga was accused that on December 14, at Kiahugu bus stage, being an employee of Judicial Service Commission, solicited for a bribe from Monicah Wangari.

He was in return to release court proceedings to enable Wangari to file an appeal at the High Court.