Couple found dead at Machakos home





Police in Athi River has launched investigations after a couple was found dead inside their rental home in Athi River, Machakos County.

According to the police, the couple has not been seen in public for a week.

Confirming the incident, Dennies Oganga attached to Mlolongo Police station, said neighbours reported the case to his station.

“We last saw them this past week. We had not interacted with them for long, but I can say they were new to this area,” a resident said late Tuesday when police were called in to collect the bodies.

According to Oganga the body of the man was found dangling from the roof of his house while his wife’s body was lying on the bed with chains on the neck.

“The house was locked from outside, and the window was partially closed. We found the two decomposing bodies. Investigations have commenced,” said Oganga.

The bodies were taken to Shalom hospital mortuary.

Police are yet to know the deceased’s identities as they had moved to the area a few weeks ago.

Oganga further asked members of the public to find out ways of sorting out their difference mostly during this Covid-19 period as many are going through a lot of financial challenges and stress.