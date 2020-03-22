Coronavirus: WHO Health Alert brings virus facts to millions via WhatsApp

The World Health Organization (WHO) messaging service launched with Facebook and Whatsapp to provide updates to keep people safe from the coronavirus has reached millions a day after its launch.

This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it most.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service is providing the latest news and information on Covid-19 including details on symptoms and how to protect oneself and others.

The service also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time via Whatsapp and Facebook to help government decision-makers to protect the health of their populations.

Taking to Twitter, WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus marveled at the numbers the platform hit only two days after it was officially launch.

Dr Ghebreyesus further expressed gratitude to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for the partnership in setting up the service.

The service can be accessed through a link (http://bit.ly/who-covid19-whatsapp) that opens a conversation on WhatsApp.

Users can simply type “hi” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

Here’s how you can use it:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Tap on this http://bit.ly/who-covid19-whatsapp and send “hi” to WHO.

Alternatively, you can add +41 79 893 18 92 number to your contact, and chat with WHO.

Currently, this bot provides you with latest numbers across the world related to the pandemic, tips and FAQs on the disease, myths surrounding Covid-19, travel advice, and latest news from WHO.

The bot also provides relevant links such as latest announcements and articles related to the virus.

While the health organisation has an expansive site dedicated to Covid-19, WhatsApp is an easier way to reach more than 2 billion people.