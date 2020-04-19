Coronavirus: Wanyama might be forced to take a hefty pay-cut

Victor Wanyama could be set for a pay-cut amid reports the Major League Soccer (MLS) players’ union is in talks on the matter in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harambee Stars captain quit Tottenham Hotspurs for Canadian club Montreal Impact in March in a deal that sees him reportedly take home Sh15 million monthly.

And ESPN now reports that while no formal proposal has been arrived at, the league is asking most players to take a 50-percent pay cut if games are cancelled.

The percentage could change based on games played and games played without fans in attendance.

Players earning less than Sh10 million this season will not be affected by the cuts.

“Like all leagues, we are in discussions with our players about changes to player compensation due to the financial impact on the league and our clubs from the coronavirus crisis. We are seeking to work collaboratively with the MLS players association to find a solution that provides a safety net for all players,” explained the league body in a statement.

The MLS was suspended on March 12 and, although the competition was tentatively set to resume on May 10, representatives have moved the date to June 8 amid doubts on whether clubs will manage to play remaining 32 games of the season.