Coronavirus: Sauti Sol to hold free virtual concert Sunday night

The government might have banned all social gatherings including performances by artistes but award winning group Sauti Sol has figured out how they can be able to keep their fans entertained.

The boy band will be hosting a free virtual concert on Sunday night for their fans who have been forced to stay indoors as the country works overtime to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The concert will be live on their Instagram TV (IGTV) platform from 8pm.

“Well, y’all are in for a treat today. Free IG Live concert, so no need to call a guy who knows someone who works with the organizer for comps. Everyone is a VVIP and drip is a must! You have to look pretty before tuning in haha. Spread the good vibes, staying home doest have to be boring at all. #TogetherAtHome @glblctzn @who TIME: 20:00 (EAT) | 17:00 (GMT) | 10:00 (PDT),” shared Sauti Sol on their official Instagram page.

Various entertainment venues and concert halls around the country shut their doors, following the government advisory banning public gatherings to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The directive was issued after the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus case in the country a fortnight ago, with the number of those who tested positive rising to 15 on Sunday.

The measures by the state have seen several entertainment events being postponed or cancelled.