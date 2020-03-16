Coronavirus: DCI suspends services as Immigration scales down operations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday said it had suspended services for the next two weeks.

In a statement, the directorate said it is suspending private fingerprint forensics and issuance of police clearance certificates previously known as the certificate of good conduct.

The DCI said its clinical personnel, on considered emergency cases, will screen and test both staff and visitors to the DCI headquarters in line with the directives of the National Emergency and Response Committee on Coronavirus.

“Any case diagnosed will be referred to the relevant government medical institutions immediately for further attention,” the statement read in part.

The Department of Immigration Services will also be scaling down its operations to avoid overcrowding at their offices in a bid to reduce the rate of coronavirus transmission as drastic steps are taken to tame its fast spread.

In a statement, the Director General of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi indicated that passport applicants will access the immigration offices strictly on appointment basis.

“For purposes of managing risks by congestion, appointment bookings will be rescheduled to ensure minimal and safe numbers are in our premises at any given time,” said Muteshi.

Urgent passport cases will however be considered.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta urged government officers, businesses and companies to allow their employees to work from home with the exception of those offering essential services to tame the Covid-19 spread.