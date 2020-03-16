Colley refutes club claim that he had contracted coronavirus

Gambian defender Omar Colley has rubbished a claim by his club Sampdoria indicating that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the Italian top-flight club released a statement indicating that Colley was among six employees, who included five players and a member of the medical staff, who had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The others named were Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby and Dr. Amedeo Baldari.

“UC Sampdoria reiterates that it has immediately applied all procedures required by law, all the club’s premises are closed, and the players, management and employees potentially involved are in voluntary self-isolation at home. We can confirm that all sports activities are suspended and that essential organisational responsibilities are being carried out remotely,” the club said in a statement.

But 27-year-old Colley has a different version of events.

“Dear family members, friends and fans, thank you for your messages and concern for me. I performed a blood and lung test on Thursday and the results were negative. On Friday, I did another nasal test but the results were uncertain. I can therefore confirm that my family and I are safe from the coronavirus,” he posted on Instagram.

Italy is the worst-hit country by the coronavirus outside China, with the total number of reported cases hitting close to 25,000 resulting in more than 1,800 deaths, 368 of them reported in the last 24 hours alone.

This has resulted in the football body suspending all football matches indefinitely.