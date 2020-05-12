Cobbler on robbery charges claims his accuser wants him out of business

Police in Eastleigh are holding a cobbler who allegedly attempted to rob a woman in the area in broad daylight while armed with a knife.

But while appearing before the Makadara Law Courts on Monday, Ali Noor Mollu said his accuser Fatuma Abdilahi raised a false alarm against him following a dispute over business space.

LYNCH MOB

The accused said Ms Abdilahi wants him out of the place where she operates as a cobbler. He says he has previously reported her to elders in the area.

He said this is not the first time that her accuser is making false reports against him. He said he has been charged at the Makadara Law Courts with theft following her complaints but has never been convicted.

Mollu is said to have grabbed the complainant’s hand and attempted to rob her of her bag along 1oth Street in Eastleigh at around 2pm before the complainant raised an alarm and members of public intervened.

Police constable Moses Mwaniki of Eastleigh Airbase Police Post said a police officer on undercover duties rescued Mollu from a lynch mob and arrested him.

SUSTAINED INJURIES

Mollu had sustained bodily injuries before the undercover police officer rescued him and was taken to hospital but he claims he was not treated.

“I have never stolen anything from anyone. I work as a cobbler to fend for my family and I was doing exactly that when this woman came to my business and made the claims. Am I so foolish to attempt robbing someone publicly at 2pm?” Mollu asked Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts.

“This woman is using her wealth to remove me from that place and she has made same attempts several times without success. If you look at my records at Pangani Police Station, you will only find theft and not robbery. She has decided to finish me.”

Mwaniki was making an application at the Makadara Law Courts to hold Mollu at Pangani Police Station for four days to conclude the investigations.

Senior Resident Magistrate Lawrence Gatheru allowed Mwaniki to hold Mollu for four days and present him before the court on Friday.