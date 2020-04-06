Co-op bank donates Sh100m to Covid-19 kitty

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has donated Sh100 million towards the country’s coronavirus management kitty.

“The contribution is expected to support the sourcing of critical life-saving medical supplies and equipment, especially ventilators,” Co-op Bank Kenya said in a statement.

The contribution will be channeled through the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund established by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March.

“The Board of Directors and staff at Co-operative Bank is honoured to support with a key cash contribution of KSh100 million, preferably to be allocated towards the purchase of critical ventilators,” read the statement from the bank’s MD and CEO Gideon Muriuki.

The bank becomes the first corporate entity to donate funds to the emergency kitty and has urged other well-wishers to chip in to enable the country acquire or produce more of the crucial machines.

“We once more request and appeal to other corporate institutions and Kenyans of goodwill to join hands and support this most worthy once-in-a-generation fight. We shall overcome,” added Mr Muriuki.

One of the significant challenges in fighting the pandemic globally is the limited number of ventilators in hospitals and quarantine centers.

Ventilators are critical equipment in saving the lives of people who have tested positive for the virus, particularly those who are in the advanced stages of infection.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 80 percent of people with the coronavirus (Covid-19) recover without needing hospital treatment.

However, one in six persons becomes seriously ill and can develop breathing difficulties.

In severe cases, the virus may damage the lungs resulting in lung failure and difficulty in breathing as a result of fluid build-up. When this happens, ventilators are urgently needed to help push air with higher oxygen levels to the lungs.

As of Sunday, April 5, there were 142 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya, along with four full recoveries and four fatalities.