City Stars raring to go with promotion to KPL

Following Football Kenya Federation’s move to cancel the season and leagues due to Covid-19 pandemic, Nairobi City Stars, who were at the helm of the National Super League (NSL), have earned a promotion to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

The club’s coach Sanjin Alagic has expressed his joy with the development and said the players are ready to give their best in the top-tier league.

“I’m very delighted and proud of our achievement to be Champions NSL and secure promotion to KPL, the place where the team truly belongs. I wish to congratulate my players for the amazing job they did throughout the season, they are most deserving for this success,” Alagic said.

He added: “This achievement was a result of hard and dedicated work and it will not be possible without great support of everyone in the club and the fans who believed in us.”

City Stars club chairman Jonathan Jackson was also delighted with the team’s achievement and what their promotion to the country’s topmost league portends.

“I wish to immensely thank the CEO Patrick Korir and the coach for their hard work and professional management and I also thank all members of the club – the technical bench and, of course, the players themselves.

“We only achieved this fabulous result as a great team and the senior management who held and drove the team together. Thank you Simba wa Nairobi – City Stars.”

By the time the super league was halted, City Stars were at the top of the table with 43 points having played 18 matches.