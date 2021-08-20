City politician urge youth to form third force in Kenyan politics

UDA's Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru hands over the party registration documents to Sam Mundia at the party headquarters in Nairobi. Looking on is the party secretary Veronica Maina. PIC: Courtesy

UDA's Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Bishop Margaret Wanjiru hands over the party registration documents to Sam Mundia at the party headquarters in Nairobi. Looking on is the party secretary Veronica Maina. PIC: Courtesy





A city politician has backed the Kenyan youth to play a prominent role in the 2022 general elections.

Sam Mundia, who is gunning for a seat at the Member of County Assembly in Nairobi, also suggests the youth can form a credible third force in the political arena.

“Kenya needs a radical third force organised by young Kenyans who are unblemished by the political machinations of the past,” he told Nairobi News.

“This force should be mobilised around the possibilities of new media, such as social media networks, as opposed to traditional media outlets that have been kidnapped and imprisoned by elite and corporate interests. Such a radical force has the potential of breaking the gridlock imposed by the ‘two-party/coalition’ rigidities and their incessant feuds.”

Mundia, a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has also urged the youth not to be brainwashed into supporting seasoned politicians.

“Young Kenyans should be wary of opportunists and public-hungry individuals, and insist on ethical, charismatic, and visionary leadership Such a force must be driven by progressive leaders who understand the public language of the masses and are eloquent enough to clearly articulate alternative solutions to the perennial problems of governance facing the country.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to retire in August of 2022 when his term of office ends, with his Deputy William Ruto and opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi tipped among the front runners to succeed him.