City nominated MCAs to get new offices, PAs and more perks





Nominated Members of County Assembly in Nairobi are set to get new offices, personal assistants and improved perks.

Nairobi Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo said that the 39 nominated members would get the new privileges in the next financial year as the finances for the exercise is set to be factored in the next county budget.

In the County’s Annual Development Plan (CADP) for the year 2019/20, Sh400 million was set aside for the construction of new offices for only elected members without any mention of the nominated MCAs.

“Even the nominated members need equal treatment with their elected colleagues for them to perform their oversight, legislative and representative roles, they need personal assistants to assist with research as well as new offices to operate from, just like their elected counterparts,” said Mr Guyo.

NON-ELECTED

The Matopeni MCA’s announcement came on the background of concern from South B MCA Chege Waithera, who raised issues with how the Assembly was treating the non-elected members, complaining that they have been working without offices, which was an inconvenience.

The Assembly Majority Chief Whip decried that there was no budgetary allocation that had been set aside for the nominated members in the current financial year despite their fundamental contributions to House business.

“This is against a Salaries and Remuneration Commission circular on the same. And so I am urging the leadership to ensure they have permanent structures and they are also treated just like their elected counterparts,” said Ms Waithera.

Meanwhile, the construction of office blocks for elected ward representatives is set to begin in the current year with the county government expected to spend a further Sh100 million on furniture and computers for the new offices.

The new offices will be located at the parking space between Taifa Road and City Hall Way. This will see the MCAs and committee chairpersons stop from operating in rented spaces.

The CADP report indicates that only 53 wards out of 85 in the capital city have offices, which are rented spaces, with the remaining 32 offices in a dilapidated state.