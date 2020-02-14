City café gives senior citizens a reason to cherish Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is not only for couples – everyone can celebrate it!

It iss the perfect occasion to show love and affection to your family, friends and also the less fortunate in the society.

The lovers’ day also provides a great opportunity to spend some quality time with the older citizens in the community.

Thogoto Home For The Aged is one institution in Nairobi that houses the elderly who have either been abandoned by their relatives or don’t have families to take care of them at their advanced age.

For many of them who call Thogoto home, however, Valentine’s Day can be just another day ordinary day, worse still, it can be a day that reminds them of their increased loneliness and sorrow.

On Friday, some of those older citizens had a reason to smile and remember the international day of lovers after Café Deli restaurant located along Kenyatta Avenue extended its hand and Valentine’s love to 15 members of the home.

They arrived at an already set Valentine’s breakfast and a seating arrangement decorated with the bright theme colour of lover -RED as the hotel founder Obado Obado welcomed them to their lavish Valentine’s Day treat.

Obado has in the past hosted different groups of the less fortunate in the society for a day filled with love at his hotel.

“I thought of hosting the elderly in the community because most of the time, we forget them. They are the neglected members of the society,” Obado said.

He added that it was easier to take the event to them but he wanted to give them something special and a change of environment.

“I knew it has been long for them since they came to town, just bringing them to town and see the smile on their faces and just a change of food and environment makes it special for them,” he added.

According to Jane Nduta, the home’s caregiver, the gesture by the hotel was a kind one and asked more Kenyans to emulate him.

“When they leave here today, they will leave with a smile on their faces and by putting the smile on their faces, Café Deli has added days into their lives.”

The elderly men and women from the Thogoto Home also got a chance to toast to a glass of wine, which according to Chef Brian Omondi is good for their health.

“Wine in moderation might help you lose weight, reduce forgetfulness, boost your immunity, and help prevent bone loss,” said Omondi.