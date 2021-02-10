Churchill show returns

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill during a past recording of the 'Churchill Show' in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Churchill Show, the stand-up version, is set to return this weekend, with the audience set to part with up to Sh5000 for a ticket, per person.

According to a poster shared by the comedian on social media, the show will be filmed at Lake Naivasha Resort on Saturday, February 13.

“Twende Naivasha this Saturday 13th..LOVE,LAUGH and DINE @lakeNaivashaResort Limited tickets only!!! Let’s laugh and share some love again…

Waja na nani?,” Churchill posted on Instagram.

Also, on the poster are pictures of comedians who will be performing on the show that will be aired on NTV, Sunday evening, February 14 which will be Valentine’s Day.

The comedians expected to attend the event are MC Jessy, MC Tricky, Mammito, Jemutai, Captain Otoyo and Terence creative.

According to close sources the event organizes are targeting individuals who will be spending their valentines in Naivasha and its environs.

Due to the Covid-19 protocols, less than 600 people will be allowed to attend the event to maintain the required social distance.

The last time Churchill show was recorded Infront of an audience was in March.

On March 14, 2020, a live recording that was to happen in South C was cancelled after the government banned public gatherings in the wake of the Coronavirus.