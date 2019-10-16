Chinese national arrested at JKIA with ivory weighing 60 grams

A Chinese man was arrested in Nairobi Tuesday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while traveling with ivory weighing 60 grams.

Feng Zaichao was expected to appear at the JKIA law courts today (Wednesday) as from 9am to take a plea.

Feng, 32, was traveling from Bangui by KQ255 to China by Qatar airways 896 to China via JKIA, where he was nabbed.

The suspect was in possession of one ivory bangle beaded that had been concealed inside a cigarette packet.

According to source at the airport, Feng tried to bribe the rangers, who instead handed him over to the police.

Case of foreigners being arrested with ivory at the airport have become common in recent days.

ARRESTED AND FINED

In August 2019, A Spanish national was arrested at the airport with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50, was arraigned in court and fined Sh 1 million and allowed to continue with her journey to Tanzania.

The same month, a French national, Laazibi Amal, was also arrested while on transit through JKIA from France to Dzaoudzi Island.

He was found in possession of two elephant ivory bangle, weighing 150grams but was released after paying a fine of Sh 1 million.