Chantal: I’m not interested in Eric Omondi’s show





ITALIAN beau Chantal Grazioli has rubbished claims by her ex-fiancé comedian Eric Omondi that she will be featured in Wife Material Show Season 2.

It is the comedian, who appears keen to court controversy of late, that revealed this development in a recent interview. Omondi claimed he was in consultation with his two ex-girlfriends Chantal and former TV girl Jacque Maribe to have them appear in his second installment of Wife Material Show.

But in a quick rejoinder, Grazioli made it clear that she will not take part in the show stating that the reports were just but fake.

“Fake news, I will not be appearing on wife material.” She clarified.

Grazioli and Omondi parted ways in May 2019 after close to six years of dating.

Speaking to Nairobi News a few weeks ago, Omondi stated that he and Grazioli still maintain a cordial relationship despite going their separate ways.

He also noted that such is the case with Maribe with whom he has a six-year-old son.

Whereas Omondi has chosen to remain single, last month Grazioli introduced her new boyfriend to the world. He is Nicola Traldi, a restaurateur in Nairobi