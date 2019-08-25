Census enumerator gang raped by unknown attackers

A census enumerator attached to Maseno, Kisumu County, was on Saturday night gang raped by unknown attackers.

The victim, who was robbed off her gadgets, has since been hospitalized and is said to be in a stable condition.

Confirming the incident, Nyanza police boss Vincent Makhoha said the woman was ambushed outside her gate after she had been dropped off by her supervisor following completion of the exercise.

Makhoha also said the County Statistics Department has been ordered to immediately suspend the supervisor who dropped the woman due to negligence.

Police officers deployed in the region have also been asked to make a statement following the incident.

The police boss revealed that the suspects escaped with the woman’s torch and power bank but left behind all other census material.

A manhunt for the attackers have been launched.