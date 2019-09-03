Celebrity teenage contortionist Wendy Waeni’s manager arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested the embattled former manager of teenage contortionist Wendy Waeni.

While confirming the arrest of Joe Mwangi DCI said he would be presented in court ‘once necessary police process is complete’.

“Mr Joseph Mwangi Nduta alias Joe is in our custody. He will be charged appropriately once necessary police process is complete. We thank everyone that shared information on his whereabouts,” the DCI said in a tweet.

Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe is in our custody. He will be charged appropriately once necessary police process is complete. We thank everyone that shared information on his whereabouts.👏👍 https://t.co/PQ6BCHFzVP — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 2, 2019

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior had first broken the news of Mwangi’s through his Twitter handle.

Joe Mwangi is now a guest of the State @KoinangeJeff — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) September 2, 2019

On Friday the DCI said Mwangi was a wanted man after he allegedly forged a letter impersonating a cabinet secretary.

The detectives’ also said Mwangi had been threatening Magdalene Mbele who is Wendy’s mother.

“Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe…is #Wanted by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in connection with the Forgery of a Letter purporting to be from a Cabinet Secretary threatening the complainant- Magdalene Mbele of some consequences,” tweeted the DCI.

Wendy’s story came to light during an interview on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), when she revealed that she had not received a single penny from her performances across the globe for the last five years.

“I’ve been performing all over the world, and right now I live in Huruma because of Joe Mwangi. I’ve performed in Rwanda, Germany, and China…and I’ve not got even a single penny. My mum is really suffering right now, she sells sweets, I live in Huruma in a single-room with her,” she said.

Wendy as a contortionist has had the opportunity to perform for audiences around the world including, Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame.

Mwangi however blamed Wendy’s mother for poorly managing funds raised for the girl. He claimed that the mother was an alcoholic leading to the poor management of the funds, claims the girl’s mother refuted.