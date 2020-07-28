Casual labourer pleads guilty to theft and sale of construction material from site

Peter Ongeri when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A casual labourer who stole a piece of metal at a construction site in South C, Nairobi and hired a boda boda rider to take him to a scrap metal dealer has pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Peter Ongeyo Ongeri admitted to charges of theft before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke of the Kibera Law Courts.

On the material day Ongeri jumped over a perimeter wall into the site and stole a Y-20 metal rod valued at Sh3,500.

He then hailed a boda boda to take him to a scrap metal dealer’s where he sold the stolen item.

But the rider reported the incident at the Akila Police Post after dropping him.

Police contacted the site owner who confirmed the theft and recovered the piece of metal from the scrap metal dealer who had bought it from Ongeri.

The suspect was thereafter traced by the police and arrested.

The accused is awaiting sentencing on July 28, 2020 after the court hears his mitigation.