Calabar: I will not celebrate if I score against Gor Mahia





Former Gor Mahia defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino who is now attached to Zambia’s Napsa Stars concedes he is keen to eliminate his former club from the Caf Confederation Cup.

But the veteran defender adds he will not celebrate if he scores against his former club.

Gor and Napsa will face-off at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday in the opening leg of the continental tournament’s playoffs. The rematch is primed for Lusaka on February 22.

“I don’t think I will celebrate if I score against Gor Mahia because I have a lot of respect for the team. The club made me who I am today, they released me when there was interest from (my former club) Zesco United and gave me blessings,” said Calabar in an interview with his club’s Youtube channel.

But the Harambee Stars players also insists there will be no emotions when he faces his former club.”

We are in business and this is work. I played for Gor Mahia for three years but I moved on and I am at Napsa Stars and there is now an opportunity to play my former club. As a player, what matters is to do your best for the current team.”

“There is a lot at stake, we want to qualify, my national team coach will be watching, he wants to see what I will do, so I will do my best.”

Gor Mahia defeated Rwanda’s APR in the opening stage of the Caf Champions League this season but got thrashed by Algeria’s Belouizdad and got relegated to this stage of the tournament.

Napsa meanwhile thrashed Comoros outfit Ngazi and also eliminated Mozambique’s UD Songo to get progress to this stage of the competition.

The aggregate winner of this game will not only progress to the group stage of this continental event but also be awarded Sh30 million in prize money by the tournament organizers.