Businesswoman charged with defrauding beans supplier of Sh2million





A businesswoman who moved offices after receiving 33,600kg of Pinto beans worth Sh2.24million has been charged with obtaining money by false pretences at the Kibera Law Courts.

Minal Rothkumar Shah was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses in Kamukunji, Nairobi on February 12, 2020 jointly with her husband who was not in court.

She is accused of obtaining the beans with intent to defraud by falsely pretending that she was in a position to pay Zakaria Ndiu Ngochi within 21 days after delivery which she knew to be false.

The complainant delivered the beans to the suspect and waited for payment which never came through.

MOVED OFFICES

Upon return to the suspect’s godown along Mogadishu road in the Industrial Area she found the warehouse rebranded after Shah vacated.

Shah had moved to Juja in Kiambu county where police traced her and arrested her.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke and was granted a Sh600,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on August 10, 2020.