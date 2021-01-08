Businessman in trouble for failing to pay for tomatoes





A man who allegedly obtained tomatoes worth Sh370,715 and claimed he was supplying them to the United Nations offices but then vanished has been charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Kennedy Kiarie Kamau is accused of obtaining the tomatoes from businesswoman Eunice Wambui at City Park market in Parklands on diverse dates in 2016 while pretending he was in a position to pay for them but failed to do so.

The suspect had approached Wambui with claims that he would sell the tomatoes then pay her later.

She supplied him with the tomatoes on different dates before he disappeared.

He is said to have made promises to pay each time the complainant called to demand payment until sometime in 2018 when he allegedly told her that he won’t pay and that she had the liberty to do as she wished.

Wambui reported the matter at Parklands police station.

The suspect was later arrested at Highridge market where she spotted him.

Kamau denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh150,000. The case will be mentioned on January 20.