Businessman denies stealing Sh4.3m from his former employer

Franklin Oyomo Aluoch when he appeared before the Milimani Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A businessman who allegedly collected Sh4.3 million from his former employer’s debtors for himself has been charged with theft.

Franklin Oyomo Aluoch is accused of stealing the money from Phoenix Capital Limited on different dates between January 1 and August 31, 2020.

“On diverse dates between 1st January and 31st August at Phoenix Capital Limited within Nairobi County being a servant at Phoenix Capital Limited, stole 4,331,677 shillings the property of Phoenix Capital Limited,” the charges against him read.

The money came into Aluoch’s possession by virtue of his employment.

The suspect was the operations manager at the money-lending company and opened a similar company.

He then allegedly directed his employer’s clients to pay their loans to an account owned by his company.

DEATH THREATS

The accused denied the charge and claimed, through a lawyer, that his former boss Clement Onyango had threatened to kill him.

But the police officer investigating the case told Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko that he has no information regarding the alleged threats.

Aluoch pleaded for lenient bond terms, saying he has no source of income having been fired by his former employer.

The accused was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 with the case set to be mentioned on November 3, 2020.