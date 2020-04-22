Businesses closed in Ruaka to pave way for fumigation

Many businesses have been closed in Ruaka, Kiambu County, a day after four cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed at the busy town.

Residents who spoke to Nairobi News on Tuesday said that most of the business premises remained closed for the better part of the day.

Police kept an eye on anyone who attempted to open up their shops and forced them to close as fumigation went on.

Ms Mary Kinyanjui, a local, said that they are having it tough to purchase essential goods.

“Things are really tough, and we lack essential commodities at our homes, the government should intervene and put the situation under control,” she said.

Another area resident, Evans Otieno, said that they were yet to see the fumigating process that has been taking place across Nairobi and its environs taking place there.

TRANSPORT SECTOR

Otieno said that there is a need for the authorities to disinfect the town and the market.

“They should also test everyone who lives in that apartment and ensure that they are okay,” he said.

However, Nairobi News has established that the transport sector has been unaffected.

Area residents said that the matatus plying the Ruaka-Nairobi CBD route were operational but observing the orders that were issued by the Ministry of Health.