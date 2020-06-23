Bunny Wailer offers Sh750k prize after wife goes missing

Veteran reggae artiste Bunny Wailer continues to plead for his wife, Jean Watt’s safe return after the 70-year-old woman went missing a month ago.

The reggae legend over the weekend said that he was now offering Sh761,458 (J$1 million) a cash incentive for anyone who might know her whereabouts.

According to Bunny Wailer, his wife popular known as Sister Jane, has a short-term memory and has not been seen or heard from since.

Bunny Wailer’s son, Asadenaki, via social media, continues to plead with online users urging those with information regarding the whereabouts of his stepmother to come forward.

“There is now a 1 Million dollar reward for her safe return or any information of her whereabouts. So if you see her or anyone like her needing assistance please Report it immediately to the police. Let’s share this information and keep everyone Active. Oneness!” he said.

Maxine Stowe, Bunny Wailer’s manager, was quoted by local media saying that in the weeks following Watt’s disappearance, there were reports that she had been seen in St Catherine and Portland, specifically Port Antonio and Buff Bay.

“We are following up every sighting. Flyers have been printed, and checking in with the police stations and the various hospitals is a daily routine. At least three cars are driving around every day,” said Stowe.

She added that the family was keeping an eye on Bunny Wailer, whose health is also of paramount concern following a mild stroke two years ago.

“Jah B (Wailer’s nickname) continues to be medically sequestered, so although he is very worried, the medication he is receiving ensures that the added stress is not taking a toll on his body. Of course, the fact that Sister Jean has dementia is our greatest worry because she no longer has that ability to recall all she needs to in order to find her own way back home,” she added.

Watt’s is known for her contribution as a Jamaican reggae artiste.

She was once part of the I Three, which was a trio of backing vocalists for Bob Marley & The Wailers after Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer left.

Bunny Wailer also credits Jean for some recordings in the early 70s. She is credited for writing “Hallelujah Time” and “Pass It On” which appeared on The Wailers album Burnin’ in 1973.