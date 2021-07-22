Brisbane’s 2032 Olympics bid worth Sh500 billion

Delegations parade during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 5, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the move by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to award Brisbane the hosting rights for the 2032 Olympics as a “historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country”.

“Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is a fitting recognition for Brisbane’s standing across our region and the world,” he said.

The Brisbane bid predicts an operating budget of $4.5 billion (about Sh500 billion) will be needed for the 2032 Games.

The IOC is set to provide $2.5 (about Sh300 billion) billion in funding, leaving the rest to be raised from ticket sales and sponsorship.

Brisbane bagged the award after a surprisingly unopposed bid, securing the third hosting opportunity, following Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

“We know what it takes to deliver successful Olympic games in Australia,” Morrison added.

The Olympics return to Australia for the third time, 32 years after the famous 2000 Sydney Olympics and 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

Out of a total of 80 votes, Brisbane won with a majority vote of 72-5 leading to fireworks and celebrations across the country.

The bidding process for hosting this tournament begins with applications from interested cities to the IOC by their National Olympics Committee (NOC).

Thereafter, the IOC chooses finalists (usually 3-5) and gives them an opportunity to put together and present their proposals, but this time there was only one.

In order to impress the Olympic voters, the city of Brisbane was supported by the Australian government, and the state of Queensland sent Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Premier Annastacia Pakaszczuk, and sports minister Richard Colbeck.

Joining them was also an Australian Olympic official and now IOC vice president, John Coates.

And in a related move, the delayed and opposed, as a result of COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics begin on Friday.

A confident Kenyan team will be in attendance, as the country is well-known for dominating track and marathon events where she has broken multiple records and accumulated a total of 103 medals in boxing and track & field events.

Kenya’s world record holders, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei will also be present to lead a confidently prepared, world-class marathon team.