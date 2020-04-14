BrighterMonday offers companies three-month free job listing

BrighterMonday Kenya has launched an initiative dubbed ‘Unity In Adversity’ that offers free job listing services for individuals or companies seeking to hire during the pandemic period.

The campaign which runs for the next 90 days will see companies post jobs for free on the portal. It also seeks to boost the continuity of business efforts by enabling organizations to recruit the right people to steer them during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

JOB LISTINGS

“To ensure we support your business continuity, BrighterMonday is enabling you to post job listings for free for the next three months. So, if you need the right people to steer you beyond these challenging times, you can hire them with ease,” the company posted on its website.

The company’s CEO Emmanuel Mutuma says the move is aimed at boosting the capacity of healthcare providers and others at the frontline of fighting the pandemic.

“We appreciate the job done by the healthcare workers and frontline businesses that are safeguarding the community and battling the Covid pandemic,” Mutuma said.