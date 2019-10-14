Bodies of fallen Kenyan police officers flown to Nairobi

The bodies of 10 of the 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers who were killed in a suspected Al Shabaab attack on Saturday in Garissa have been flown to Nairobi.

The bodies, which were received by Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai and Interior CS Fred Matiang’I, are expected to undergo postmortem before they are released to the families.

The eleventh body was flow to Mandera County for burial.

On Sunday, as the airplane that was carrying the bodies touched down at Wilson Airport, journalists were neither allowed to take photos nor videos.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday morning promised the families of the victims that the government will support them.

UHURU’S CONDOLENCES

“The President sends his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the departed officers and assures them of Government support during this difficult period of mourning,” the president’s statement read.

The 11 police officers died on Saturday evening after a police land cruiser they were travelling ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that had been planted by suspected members of militia group Al Shabaab.

Since the year started reports sent to the police in Kenya reveal that their is a huge presence of Al-Shabaab militants along the Somalia-Kenyan border.