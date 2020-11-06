Bodaboda rider in court for assaulting baby mama





A 20-year old bodaboda rider was on Thursday charged at Kibera law courts with assaulting his baby mama for hanging out with her drinking buddies.

Brian Juma was accused of beating up and causing actual bodily harm to Zainabu Azizi in Muslim area of Kawangware on October 20.

The two have an eight-year-old baby and Juma found his ex-girlfriend outside a wine shop with friends and allegedly started raining blows on her.

He reportedly threatened to stab members of the public who attempted to intervene with a broken bottle.

Juma is said to have later dragged the complainant to her mother’s house where he was calmed down.

The suspect denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto.

He was freed on a Sh50,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 24.