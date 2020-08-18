Bodaboda rider charged with attempting suicide after ex-wife rejected him





A bodaboda rider arrested for creating disturbance after he stormed his ex-wife’s house to force her to re-unite with him was charged with attempted suicide.

Boniface Kagondu was accused of attempting to hang himself with a shoelace at Eastleigh police post in Nairobi where he had been locked up after his ex-wife reported him to police.

Kagondu was foundby a police officer as he tried to hang himself with one of his shoe laces.

He however denied the charge claiming “life is sweet” and that he only wanted his wife and child back.

The suspect was arrested for creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by banging on Jeniffer Kavete Mutuku’s door on Sunday afternoon.

Kagondu had knocked several times but his estranged wife refused to open.

The suspect told the court that they had been married for 10 years and had a ten-year-old child and he wanted them back.

He is alleged to have started banging the door forcing Jennifer to call the careteaker to intervene.

She only opened the door after the caretaker arrived before Kagondu demanded that they reunite or else he would kill her and then take his own life.

He denied the charges before chief magistrate Abdul Lorot of the Kibera law court and was freed on a cash bail of Sh5,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 31.