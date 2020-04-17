Bobi Wine offers to fly home Kenyans who are stranded in China

Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine says has partnered with businessman Neil Nelson to airlift Kenyans suffering mistreatment in China following the coronavirus outbreak.

The offer, according to the Ugandan musician-turned-politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, extends to all Africans currently suffering in China.

“Together with my friend Neil Nelson, CEO Atlanta BlackStar, we are offering to airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to inhumane treatment in parts of China. Only if we get an African nation and/or the US willing to receive them,” he explained.

The two also released a joint statement and appealed to the Chinese government and other global African leaders to take urgent action to protect Africans abroad.

“We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort,” the statement reads in part.

This development comes amid reports of Kenyans and Africans facing eviction from their homes in Guanghzou and also being denied services at local businesses. Images and videos of Africans sleeping on the streets caused outrage over the weekend.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kamau Macharia has however denied that Kenyans have been mistreated in China.

Bobi Wine has announced his intent to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the country’s general elections set for 2021.