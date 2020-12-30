Bobi Wine arrested. Again.

Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine speaks to police officers from inside his car. PHOTO | COURTESY

Uganda’s main opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has been arrested. Again.

The youthful singer and politician was nabbed on Wednesday by the Police and Army alongside his entire campaign team.

They were reportedly whisked towards Kalanga Police Station even though the reasons for their arrest were yet to be made public by the time this story was updated.

Bobi Wine’s arrest was confirmed via a tweet on his official handle, which was reportedly posted by an administrator.

Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked. – Admin — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 30, 2020

Bobi Wine’s arrest comes three days after one of Bobi Wine’s close aides died while on the campaign trail. The politician would later claim he was killed after a military truck ran over him.

However, the military refuted the claims and said the bodyguard had fallen from a speeding car.

Bobi Wine has emerged as the strongest challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, 76, ahead of the country’s general elections on January 14.

In November, at least 54 people died after protests erupted following Wine’s brief detention over alleged violation of Covid-19-related social distancing measures.