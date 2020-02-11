Blue Band expands its portfolio with new range of products

Upfield, the manufacturers of the Blue Band margarine, has unveiled their new range of products in the Kenyan market.

The newly-launched products include, Blue Band Peanut Butter, Blue Band Real Mayonnaise and Blue Band Cold Pressed Canola oil.

Kenya is the first country where the new products have been rolled out, with more launches expected in the coming months across Africa, Middle East and Asia as well as other global markets like South America under the Blue Band brand.

The products will be available in various sizes to cater for different markets in all leading retail stores.

Blue Band Peanut Butter 800g will retail at Sh650, 400g at Sh350 and the 200g at Sh180.

Blue Band Real Mayonnaise 532ml will be sold at Sh500 while Blue Band Cold Pressed Canola oil 1 litre at Sh380.