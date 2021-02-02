‘Black Mirror’ actor Anthony Mackie vacations in Kenya





American actor Anthony Mackie is vacationing in Kenya.

The Avengers actor was spotted hanging out in Lavington, a Nairobi suburb, at the weekend.

According to photos shared by the Social House Nairobi on their Instagram page, Mackie, who starred in Netflix’s 2021 hit-movie Outside the Wire, stopped by the restaurant to have brunch.

The 42-year-old actor Mackie took several photos and selfies with the staff and fellow guests while in shorts and a hoodie plus a mask written ‘I Am A Man, Vote’.

“Well, would you look at who showed up for today’s #SundayBrunch, Yes you guessed right, it’s @anthonymackie in flesh and blood. The Social House is so proud to have made a new Super-Hero Rafiki! When we tell you this is the place to be, you can take it to the bank,” the captioned the pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKtdRnLDtJA/

The actor joins the list of the few international celebrities who have recently visited Kenya, including singers Ashanti, Madonna, and model Naomi Campbell.

Last month, Tourism CS Najib Balala announced Naomi Campbell as the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.

He said having Naomi as the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador will only strengthen the country’s domestic market.