Banks differs with Kenyan socialite promoter in cash fallout in yet another concert





Nigerian musician Reekado Banks has opened up on why he did not get up on the stage at the much hyped Nai Fest concert that went down at the Ngong Racecourse on Saturday.

Despite a large crowd turning up for the event, a number of artistes who were scheduled to perform did not take to stage, including Reekado Banks, who was set to headline the event.

Although the organiser of the event, socialite Bridget Achieng, explained why Reekado did not perform, the singer’s team has given a contrary version of what actually happened.

“The contract agreement was that Reekado was to be paid the remaining balance of his performance fee once he arrived in the country. The organiser was supposed to pay the remaining amount 5,000 USD (Ksh540,000) on Saturday morning before Reekado would take to the stage later in the day. But she went missing, she was nowhere to be found. Our effort to reach her were futile,” a member of Reekado Banks’ management team, who sought anonymity, exclusively told Nairobi News.

After the event, the socialite explained that Reekado did not perform because the show was stopped by government officials mid-way in response to the set Kenyan curfew time of 10pm.

“The government stopped the music, the main artiste (Reekado) could not perform but revelers were happy it was past curfew the rules have to be followed.” read part of Achieng’s long post.

Tanasha Donna, who was also scheduled to perform at the concert, pulled out at the last minute and later aired her frustrations blaming the organisers for the mix up.

“I believe it is really high time promoters and organisers stop taking artistes for granted and respect the craft. We put in a lot of work, hard earned money and time in the craft and the brand. To my fans, I’m sorry to disappoint all those who purchased tickets on my behalf,” Tanasha vented in a post she has since deleted.

This comes a week after Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu distanced himself from the mega flop of the much hyped Gengetone Festival in Machakos, blaming the promoters for allegedly failing to pay artistes half of their cash before they perform.

However, the promoter denied the allegations, instead threatening to sue Raburu and a host of Gengetone artistes over breach of the ters of their contracts for the event.

