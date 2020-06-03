Balala launches virtual safari campaign – VIDEO

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala on Tuesday officially launched a virtual safari live stream campaign to showcase game safaris in some of the parks and reserves across the country.

Balala said the six-week expedition across the country will be part of the ongoing #MagicAwaits campaign which is aimed at ensuring that the world and travellers remain connected to destination Kenya during the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRTUAL TOURS

“Our international tourism business is completely cut off and we have to still share destination memories with travellers and that is why we are unveiling a virtual tour safari to connect visitors with the destination,” Balala said while launching the virtual Safari at Nairobi National Park.

Balala noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught players in different sectors to be more innovative in a bid to keep their businesses afloat in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The CS said that Kenya’s Safari has been named the best in the world, adding that the tourism sector will endeavor to liven up this brand positioning by ensuring that the country remains top of mind among visitors and investors alike.

“This venture which begins here at the Nairobi National Park will allow us to document our diverse wildlife in the National Parks and game reserves, thrilling adventures, beautiful lodges and unique cultures and conservation projects that Kenya has become world famous for. We shall be live streaming and sharing this content every week to bring Kenya to Kenyans and to the world at large,” said Balala.

INDOORS

With travellers now confined to their respective homes due to the Covid-19 crisis, demand for indoor activities and exploration is on the rise.

Countries and tourism organizations are coming up with online tours of their offerings, experiences, and properties so that the quest for discovery remains unhindered, shifting only from the physical to the virtual.

KTB Chief Executive Officer Dr Betty Radier on her part said that the board was working to ensure that people across the world are connected to the destination during this period when many are not travelling.

“It’s great opportunity for us to showcase destinations live. We’re going to go to 16 different destinations where we will be showcasing different aspects of the destination, in wildlife, beaches, conservation, community,” she said.

The virtual tour will also be showcasing the various Covid-19 and safety protocols undertaken in the parks and facilities to ensure that visitors remain safe.