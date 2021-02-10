Baba struggles to make sign of the cross





Raila Odinga’s recent visit to a church has turned into a talking point after he was spotted struggling to perform the sign of the cross.

In a short video doing the rounds on social media, the opposition leader is spotted tapping his chest and stomach in quick succession at the same time other faithful in the church are performing the sign of the cross.

The sign of the cross is a religious ritual mostly performed in the Catholic church.

It entails a Christian placing the right-hand fingers on the forehead, to the chest, then to the left and right-hand side of the shoulders, before clasping your hands together.

The sign is normally accompanied by the recitation ‘in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen’.

Making the sign of the cross is considered blessing oneself or crossing oneself among the Catholic family.

It is also considered a ritual blessing by members of some branches of Christianity and traces back to early Christianity with the second-century Apostolic Tradition directing that it be used during the minor exorcism of baptism during ablutions before praying at fixed prayer times and in times of temptation.

At the same event, Odinga experienced little problems selling the Building Bridging Initiative (BBI) to the faithful ahead of a possible referendum.