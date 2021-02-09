Aussems unveiled at Leopards





Belgian Patrick Aussems was on Monday unveiled as the new AFC Leopards head coach.

He takes over from the club’s former captain Anthony Kimani who has been holding brief at the helm since the resignation of Thomas Trucha.

Kimani has since announced his resignation.

Aussems joins the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club following a successful stint at Tanzanian giants Simba SC where he won the league title and led the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Incidentally, Aussems, who has a giant frame, trademark grey beard, and always is clean-shaven, has managed African clubs with the name Leopards before i.e South Africa’s Black Leopards and Congolese club AC Leopards.

The 55-year old who has a UEFA Pro licence has also handled Sudan’s Al Hilal and the Nepal national team. He will make his debut at the dugout in a domestic cup match against Taita Taveta All-Stars in Wundanyi.

His main task this season however is to lead the club to a first league title in more than two decades.