Attackers chop off man’s genitals

A man is nursing injuries at the St Joseph’s Shelter of Hope Hospital in Voi town, Taita Taveta County after his private parts were reportedly chopped off by people known to him on Sunday.

According to a police report, the man was attacked by people while he collecting firewood in a forest adjacent to his house at Mwashuma village.

Confirming the incident Mwatate Sub-county Police Commander Ahmed Abdile said they were still looking for the suspects, who the victim had identified.

“Once we are through with our investigations, we shall know the motive of the attack. But for now, investigations are still going on. The victim is also in stable condition,” Abdille said.

According to the brother of the victim, the suspects emerged from the forest, attacked his brother, undressed him before cutting off his genitals.

The suspects then threw the genitals away and fled the scene of the incident.

The victim bleeding profusely, picked his genitals and ran home while crying in pain.

The family immediately rushed him to hospital where he is currently recuperating.

The man was first taken to Mwatate Sub-county Hospital before he was transferred to the private hospital where he was admitted.

According to Wesu Sub-county Hospital Medical Superintendent Lewa Omar, the victim needed counselling so as to adapt to his current situation.

“The victim needs help from a counsellor and psychologist for him to accept his current situation and new way of life because he has been left disabled,” Omar said.