Atheists in Kenya open their doors to Willis Raburu’s wife

The Atheists in Kenya Society has a special request to Marya Prude, the wife of Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu, after she opened up about her recent trials.

The Atheists have appealed to Marya to now join their community since she has finally realised that God “does not exist.”

“It’s time for Willy Raburu’s wife to join our Society! She has finally realized that God doesn’t exist!” tweeted Atheist in Kenya Society.

It’s time for Willy Raburu’s wife to join our Society! She has finally realized that God doesn’t exist! pic.twitter.com/OTYwmBntf1 — Atheists In Kenya Society (@AtheistsInKenya) January 8, 2020

Marya this week penned an emotional post on her social media platforms lamenting on how the loss of her unborn child changed her relationship with God.

Marya, who had been pregnant, recently lost the unborn baby through a stillbirth.

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God, what they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself. I know can say I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know Him coz He left me when I needed him the most,” Marya said on Instagram.

The pain of the loss of their child was also too great for the couple, resulting to Raburu taking a break from work and his duties at Citizen TV.