Another foreigner arrested at JKIA with ivory bangle

A Spanish national was on Monday arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50, was arrested moments before departure from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam Tanzania by Precision Air.

According to Kenya Wildlife Service officials, Maria will be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court at the Cargo Section near KAA head office.

Spanish national Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50,has been arrested at JKIA with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g. She was traveling from Nairobi to Dar e Salaam by Precision Air. She will shortly be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court (Cargo Section near KAA head office). #StopIvoryTrade pic.twitter.com/RkwyUkHocF — KWS (@kwskenya) August 19, 2019

Her arrest follows a similar one of a Frenchwoman last week on Wednesday night at JKIA for being in possession of an ivory bangle, weighing 0.85 grams.

The French national, Laazibi Amal, who was transiting through JKIA from France to Dzaoudzi Island, has since been arraigned in court and fined Sh1 million.

Last year, a Chinese national was arrested at JKIA with two elephant ivory bangles weighing 150gm.

The bangles had been concealed inside the suspect’s check-in bag.

Zhang Ninighua, 52, was on transit from Lagos, Nigeria to Guangzhou, China and was smoked out by the Kenya Wildlife Service canine section.