Another cop linked to Sh6 million Eastleigh robbery arrested

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested the last suspect linked to last Saturday’s morning were two businessmen were robbed of Sh6 million in Eastleigh.

Police constable Simon Mwandiki now joins his colleagues Catherine Waithera Wairimu, CPL Wilson Cheruiyot, PC Daniel Kiokorir and PC Alex Kandie who last week together with a Cameroonian national after they allegedly raided a lodging and robbed the businessmen.

Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo on Thursday said Pangani DCI officers nabbed Mwaniki in Ruiru on Wednesday evening.

Mwandiki’s accomplice is said to have fled with Sh2.5 million after his colleagues were arrested shortly after the alleged robbery.

At the time of his arrest, Mwandiki did not have the money and his arrest now brings to five the total number of police officers arrested in connection with the robbery.

PROPRIETOR

All the officers are stationed at Kayole police station and are currently detained at Pangani police station alongside Cameroonian Esome Baptist and Petronila Njeri Ngaara -Mwaniki’s accomplice- who runs Kayole police canteen.

Ndolo added Mwandiki’s arrest has ended the search for the suspects as he was the last wanted man in the case.

During the initial arrest, police managed to recover Sh3.5 million, three pistol and 45 rounds of ammunition.

After Mwandiki’s arrest, he led the police to his two houses located in Kayole junction and Hurligham area in Njiru where they recovered a cache of ammunition.

They included, 30 rounds of ammunition, two bullet proof jackets, two green helmets, fake currency of Sh29,000 and $8,800.

They also found five DCI personal file covers, a police station inventory book, one DCI occurrence book, one ID card, two forged driving licences and 21 covers.

Others included 15 speed governors and recorded compliance certificates with many other suspicious documents including birth certificates, work permits, NTSA stamps and PSV certificates.

He will be arraigned in court on Friday.