After promising stadiums, Uhuru, Ruto fight over primary school pitch

By Mary Wangari July 12th, 2021 2 min read

Supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto at the weekend engaged in a bitter fight both physically and on social media over which of them had the right to use a primary school football pitch.

The fight comes days to a highly anticipated mini-poll in Kiambaa constituency, where President Kenyatta’s Jubilee political outfit and Ruto’s UDA have fielded candidates.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, a staunch Ruto ally, started the war of words on Twitter, claiming Jubilee had deployed the police to bar UDA-sponsored teams from playing a local football tournament at the Karuri Primary School despite having made an advance reservation.

Kang’ata’s stance was supported by Dennis Itumbi, who consistently advocates being the DP staunchest ally

Itumbi, the self-christened DP Ruto’s hustler nation spokesperson was emphatic that no amount of political dictatorship and intimidation would make UDA cower.

The clash over a primary school football pitch is ironical as it comes nine years after the President and his Deputy promised to build Kenyans that they will, of elected, build five state-of-the-art stadiums that will be able to host international competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

This has not happened.

And four years ago while seeking re-elections, Ruto conceeded the government ‘had not kept some of the promises it had made’ but further promised the government will build nine stadiums.

The debacle on weekend played out even as Jubilee and UDA are interlocked into a fierce battle over Kiambaa’s parliamentary seat in a hotly contested by election coming Thursday.

Uhuru’s Jubilee has mobilized resources and intensified campaign for it’s candidate Kariri Njama who is facing stiff competition from UDA’s Njuguna Wanjiku among other candidates.

Among Jubilee’s political heavyweights who are drumming support for Kariri is Kiambu County’s governor James Nyoro who has urged residents not to gamble with Kiambaa leadership by voting a candidate from a different party

