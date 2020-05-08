34 healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19

Health Director General Patrick Amoth has revealed that only 34 healthcare workers out of 621 working in the frontline have tested positive for Covid-19.

During the Friday update on the Covid-19 at Afya house, Dr Amoth said the medics either contracted the coronavirus directly from their places of work or indirectly.

“34 out of 621 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19. Either directly from their places of work or indirectly, like I know of a doctor who visited a friend who was Covid-19 positive,” Dr Amoth said.

Health workers now constitute about 5.5 percent of the total number of coronavirus patients in the country, according to the health director general.

“Our healthcare workers constitute about 5.5 percent of the total number of coronavirus cases in the country. Even if some have tested positive we have not had a death of a healthcare worker,” He added.

The DG applauded all healthcare workers for their work although they are on the front line in fighting the pandemic putting them at high risk of contracting the virus.

“But I want to also reiterate that our healthcare workers have done well. Remember healthcare workers are the forefront in fighting this pandemic putting them at a high risk of contracted the disease, from the patients that they serve.

“That is why his Excellency directed we develop a welfare of healthcare workers who are staying in the hotels,” Dr Amoth stated.