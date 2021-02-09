Traders deny selling fake HIV kits – VIDEO

Share this via PWA

Erick Ndung’u Mwangi (right), Jones Oluoch (centre) abd Robert Njoya (left) denied three counts of selling fake HIV test kits when they were charged before Milimani law courts chief magistrate Ms Martha Mutuku…Photo/ RICHARD MUNGUTI.

Three traders have been charged with selling fake HIV Uni Gold test kits and exporting the same to Guyana in South America.

Erick Ndung’u Mwangi, Jones Oluoch, and Robert Njoya denied three counts of selling fake HIV test kits.

The trio denied offering for sale to unsuspecting consumers the counterfeit Uni Gold HIV test kits.

Erick was separately charged with exporting 400 packets of the counterfeit kits to Guyana on December 30 2019, through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The consignment to Guyana was valued at Sh800,000.

Njoya, the proprietor of Intercare Agencies Limited housed at the Duruma Shopping Centre along Duruma Road, Nairobi, was found storing five packets of the counterfeit Uni Gold Hiv test kits worth Sh12,500.

All the charges were committed contrary to the Counterfeit Act Number 3 0f 2008 Laws of Kenya.

They were freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and the case fixed for further mention February 26,2021.