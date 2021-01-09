Ex-MP Wambui lands new govt job





Exactly a year after the Employment court quashed the appointment of former Othaya MP Mary Wambui as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority, she has landed herself another government appointment.

The former MP has now been appointed the Chairperson of Trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund.

In a gazette notice Friday, Wambui will hold the position for three years according to Labour CS Simon Chelagui.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) of the National Employment Authority Act, 2006, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints Mary Wambui to be Chairperson of Trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from January 1, 2021,” read the notice.

The former MP will take over from Lina Jebii Kilimo whose appointment was terminated with effect from January 1, 2021.

Last year, the court while quashing her appointment said it was irregular as she does not meet the qualifications of the office.

Her appointment was challenged in court by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who sponsored the National Employment Bill in Parliament.

Section 10 (2) of the National Employment Authority Act states that a person shall be qualified to serve as the chairperson of the board if they have at least seven years’ experience in human resource management or its equivalent.

Sakaja said the appointment was unconstitutional and went against the vision of the institution.

“I have confidence that she has the ability to serve Kenyans in a different capacity but not as the vision carrier and chairperson of the NEA,” Sakaja said.

The Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund mandate is to coordinate rehabilitation activities for street families; conduct public education on street families issues; mobilize resources and fundraising as well as receiving donations and funding street families rehabilitation programmes

The fund is also required to manage donations for the rehabilitation of street families through a trust fund; monitor expenditure and disbursement of donations and advise the government and other relevant agencies on matters relating to rehabilitation of street families.