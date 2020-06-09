17-year-old who claims he was framed for defilement to remain in custody

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly defiling a neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter in a Nairobi estate has denied the allegations, claiming he was framed.

The suspect is alleged to have defiled the girl on June 7, 2020 in contravention of the Sexual Offences Act.

When the accused was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts on Monday, police constable Abraham Ogaro sought orders to detain the suspect for five days pending investigations but the minor opposed.

The officer told Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru that the minor’s mother has made similar allegations against another man and the case is still under investigation by police.

The accused told the court that he born in July 2003.

Gatheru allowed Ogaro to detain the suspect for three days and present him before court on Friday having ascertained his age.