16 more test positive to Covid-19, total cases now at 262

Sixteen people in Kenya have tested positive for Covid-19, while two people have died as a result of the disease, bringing the total number of infections and deaths to 262 and 12 respectively.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Saturday, saying 15 of the total number of new cases are Kenyans while one is a foreigner.

Nine are from Nairobi, five from Mombasa and one from Homa Bay county.

Twelve are male while four are female and none of them have a history of travel and have not been picked from the government quarantine facilities.

The 16 new cases are aged between 23 and 84 years old.

Meanwhile, seven people have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 60.

“I am delighted to announce also that we have seven people discharged today hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 60. At the same time I am also sad to say we have also lost an additional two patients bringing the number of those dead as a result of the disease to 12,” said Mr Kagwe.

Kagwe said currently in Nairobi there is no estate that does not have an individual with coronavirus.

“These are pure examples, in the Kilimani area there are six cases, three from Kawangware, Karen five, Pipeline estate five, Utawala four, Mlolongo we have somebody as you know Eastleigh there was an Imam who was preaching and going to various houses has died of Covid-19. What we are saying in a nutshell is that there is no place that is not affected,” Kagwe said.

Other places that coronavirus patients have been identified include, Buruburu, Tassia, Parklands, Madaraka, Ngara among others.

The CS emphasized that Kenya is on red alert, and the numbers are rising stealthily.