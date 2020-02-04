12 Ethiopians in custody after being found in Nairobi slaughterhouse

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding 12 Ethiopian nationals found at an abattoir in Nairobi on Friday night.

The suspected victims of human trafficking were found at Mwanganza Slaughterhouse in Kiamaiko, Huruma Estate.

Only one of the suspects has an Ethiopian passport.

The suspects will remain in custody as detectives conduct investigations on how they found their way into the country.

The investigators will liaise with immigration officials in Moyale to find out how the Ethiopian crossed the borders.

“Should the investigating officer establish that the respondents are indeed victims of human trafficking, he will use them as witnesses against the traffickers,” Inspector Evans Kituyio said in an affidavit filed at the Makadara Law Courts.

They came through the Moyale border. And no one has been arrested in connection to their suspected trafficking.